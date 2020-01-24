Global  

St George's Day event to return

Express and Star Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A St George's Day celebration will return to West Bromwich thanks to Sandwell Council – after organisers of the famous Stone Cross parade cancelled their event for good.
