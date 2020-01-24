Global  

X Factor star Danny Tetley jailed over sexually exploiting underage boys

Tamworth Herald Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
X Factor star Danny Tetley jailed over sexually exploiting underage boysThe reality TV star, who found fame on The X Factor in 2018, has been sentenced for admitting five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
