Love Island tonight sees dramatic recoupling with Connor and Mike at risk of being dumped Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

This week the girls get to choose which boy they want to share a bed with and while it's looking good for Shaughna and Callum, Mike and Connor might not be feeling quite so confident. This week the girls get to choose which boy they want to share a bed with and while it's looking good for Shaughna and Callum, Mike and Connor might not be feeling quite so confident. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this