Liam Boyce: Hearts have bid accepted for Burton Albion striker

BBC News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Hearts have had a bid accepted for Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce and are close to agreeing personal terms with the Northern Ireland international.
