X Factor's Danny Tetley jailed for child abuse images

BBC News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Danny Tetley targeted boys aged between 14 and 16 while he was on national TV, the court heard.
X Factor star Danny Tetley jailed over sexually exploiting underage boys

X Factor star Danny Tetley jailed over sexually exploiting underage boysThe reality TV star, who found fame on The X Factor in 2018, has been sentenced for admitting five counts of sexual exploitation of a child
Former X Factor star Danny Tetley jailed for 9 years after begging underage boys for explicit snaps

Former X Factor star Danny Tetley jailed for 9 years after begging underage boys for explicit snapsHe rose to fame in 2018
