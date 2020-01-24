Global  

Newcastle United v Oxford United

BBC Local News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's FA Cup game between Newcastle United and Oxford United.
 Steve Bruce is relieved to still be in the FA Cup hat as he lets rips into his Newcastle team after their goalless stalemate with Oxford United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 4-1 win against Newcastle. This was one of the rare occasions when Man United were able to dominate possession and win - in fact, just..

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Newcastle [Video]Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Newcastle

A look ahead to Manchester United v Newcastle in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen latest: Leeds United and Newcastle links, McCann’s surprise admission, contract status, latest odds

Jarrod Bowen latest: Leeds United and Newcastle links, McCann’s surprise admission, contract status, latest oddsThe latest transfer news on Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, who has been linked with a January move to a number of clubs, including Newcastle United, Leeds United...
FA Cup: Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United highlights

Watch highlights as League One side Oxford United take Premier League Newcastle to an FA Cup fourth-round replay with a battling performance at St James' Park.
