China coronavirus: Two tested in Scotland given all-clear

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares NYC's Plans To Confront Coronavirus Now that there's two confirmed cases in the United States, New York City is preparing plans to address the coronavirus that has caused more than two dozen deaths in China and spread to 16 countries. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:54Published now China Takes Extreme Measures To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus In China, cities are being quarantined, public transportation has been stopped, and Lunar New Year events are being put on hold Tina Patel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:49Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources China coronavirus: Patients in Scotland being tested BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Four suspected cases have respiratory problems and have been in China's Wuhan in the last 14 days.

BBC Local News 1 day ago



China coronavirus: Patients in Scotland tested for coronavirus A small number of patients are being monitored for the virus which has killed 17 people in China.

BBC News 1 day ago





Tweets about this