Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China coronavirus: Two tested in Scotland given all-clear

BBC Local News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tayside and Central Scotland -- The patients were tested for coronavirus as a precaution after returning from China with respiratory problems.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China coronavirus: Two deaths reported outside Hubei

China coronavirus: Two deaths reported outside Hubei 01:28

 China has stepped up its response to a new coronavirus outbreak, placing restrictions on 10 cities in Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares NYC's Plans To Confront Coronavirus [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares NYC's Plans To Confront Coronavirus

Now that there's two confirmed cases in the United States, New York City is preparing plans to address the coronavirus that has caused more than two dozen deaths in China and spread to 16 countries.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:54Published

China Takes Extreme Measures To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]China Takes Extreme Measures To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

In China, cities are being quarantined, public transportation has been stopped, and Lunar New Year events are being put on hold Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus: Patients in Scotland being tested

BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Four suspected cases have respiratory problems and have been in China's Wuhan in the last 14 days.
BBC Local News

China coronavirus: Patients in Scotland tested for coronavirus

A small number of patients are being monitored for the virus which has killed 17 people in China.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.