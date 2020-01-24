Global  

Hundreds of patients recalled over concerns Solihull consultant carried out unnecessary operations

Tamworth Herald Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Hundreds of patients recalled over concerns Solihull consultant carried out unnecessary operationsMore than 200 patients who were treated by consultant orthopaedic surgeon Habib Rahman at the Spire Parkway hospital in Solihull have been contacted about the concerns.
