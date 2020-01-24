'Strict' school head sent flirty messages to girls calling them 'cute', 'naughty' and saying they 'look like a model' Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In one exchange with a pupil, Toby Belfield commented on the size of TV star Rachel Riley's breasts and said he likes women "small and petite" In one exchange with a pupil, Toby Belfield commented on the size of TV star Rachel Riley's breasts and said he likes women "small and petite" 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this