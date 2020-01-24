Ian Poveda: Leeds United sign Manchester City winger on four-and-a-half-year deal

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United sign Manchester City winger Ian Poveda on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published 1 day ago United interested in Ighalo loan deal Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth says Manchester United are interested in a six-month loan deal for Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:07Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Poveda leaves Man City for Premier League hopefuls Leeds United Leeds United have signed 19-year-old Ian Poveda from Premier League champions Manchester City. The England youth international has signed a four-and-a-half-year...

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago



Leeds United confirm capture of Manchester City starlet Ian Poveda The Whites have been linked with the promising youngster for a number of weeks, and have finally landed their man The post Leeds United confirm capture of...

Team Talk 1 week ago





Tweets about this