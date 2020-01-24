Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ian Poveda: Leeds United sign Manchester City winger on four-and-a-half-year deal

Ian Poveda: Leeds United sign Manchester City winger on four-and-a-half-year deal

BBC Local News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United sign Manchester City winger Ian Poveda on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep: World’s best Bielsa perfect for Poveda

Pep: World’s best Bielsa perfect for Poveda 00:37

 Pep Guardiola says Marcelo Bielsa is arguably the world’s best coach when it comes to developing players after Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda joined Leeds on loan.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

United interested in Ighalo loan deal [Video]United interested in Ighalo loan deal

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth says Manchester United are interested in a six-month loan deal for Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Poveda leaves Man City for Premier League hopefuls Leeds United

Leeds United have signed 19-year-old Ian Poveda from Premier League champions Manchester City. The England youth international has signed a four-and-a-half-year...
SoccerNews.com

Leeds United confirm capture of Manchester City starlet Ian Poveda

The Whites have been linked with the promising youngster for a number of weeks, and have finally landed their man The post Leeds United confirm capture of...
Team Talk


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.