Republican group urges senators to impeach Donald Trump so Mike Pence becomes homophobe-in-chief
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Republicans are planning on running an advert on Fox News, urging senators to impeach Donald Trump so that Mike Pence becomes president. Republican group Defending Democracy is telling GOP senators to vote to remove Trump from office in the new ad. The group’s website features campaign slogans like “Pence:...
The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power. Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick..