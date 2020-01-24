Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Republican group urges senators to impeach Donald Trump so Mike Pence becomes homophobe-in-chief

PinkNews Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Republicans are planning on running an advert on Fox News, urging senators to impeach Donald Trump so that Mike Pence becomes president. Republican group Defending Democracy is telling GOP senators to vote to remove Trump from office in the new ad. The group’s website features campaign slogans like “Pence:...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pence tells pope, "You have made me a hero"

Pence tells pope, "You have made me a hero" 00:58

 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence held an unusually long meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, telling him that the meeting &quot;made me a hero&quot;.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Democrats To Wrap Up Opening Argument In Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]House Democrats To Wrap Up Opening Argument In Senate Impeachment Trial

Skyler Henry reports on Thursday they focused on the first article of impeachment—abuse of power. Today they'll move on to the second--obstruction of Congress.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense

The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power. Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Team Reportedly Threatens Republican Senators: Vote Against Us and ‘Your Head Will Be On a Pike’

With the fight over witnesses just days away in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump’s team is reportedly warning GOP senators: Cross us at your own...
Mediaite

US Vice President Pence meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met Friday with Pope Francis during a visit to Rome that includes meetings with the Italian president and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this

PinkNews

PinkNews Republican group urges senators to impeach Donald Trump so Mike Pence becomes homophobe-in-chief https://t.co/IjVO1CZa8f 2 hours ago

DelphiRetirees

Delphi Retirees @RepTimRyan @realDonaldTrump Thank you. Hoping for positive results... It’s been a LONG time coming! Here’s the l… https://t.co/qb9Hy1DF60 3 days ago

DelphiRetirees

Delphi Retirees @SenSchumer 11 years ago, 32 Democrat and Republican Congressmen and Senators wrote a letter to @BarackObama urging… https://t.co/WKmqJ8lN9h 3 days ago

DelphiRetirees

Delphi Retirees In February of 2010, 32 Congressmen and Senators (both Republican and Democrat) also wrote a personal letter to… https://t.co/oBcUdDq7OV 3 days ago

AndreaMatthews9

D RT @LuvMacyIsabella: A group of prominent anti-Trump conservatives released a new ad that urges GOP senators to conduct a fair impeachment… 5 days ago

ThomasRWatson

Thomas Ramey Watson Republican Group Issues GOP Senators Blunt Reminder About Their Oaths https://t.co/4c4ljeDBKr 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.