Bristol group to feature on BBC1 show 'The Greatest Dancer'

Bristol Post Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Bristol group to feature on BBC1 show 'The Greatest Dancer'"We are excited for everyone to see if the mirrors will open for us or not".
Bristol group Dark Angels through to live shows of The Greatest Dancer on BBC

The hip hop group will now compete in the live knockout stages
Bristol Post

