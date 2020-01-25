Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chinese New Year 2020: your Chinese Zodiac sign and the legend behind it

Cambridge News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Chinese New Year 2020: your Chinese Zodiac sign and the legend behind itIn the ancient Chinese legend involving a great race, the pig became snacky and stopped for food and a nap.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese tourists welcomed at Bangkok airport for New Year celebration

Chinese tourists welcomed at Bangkok airport for New Year celebration 05:41

 Thai airport staff held colourful celebrations on Thursday (January 23) to welcome the surge of Chinese visitors arriving to mark the country's New Year. More than 2.7 million residents from the Communist Republic are expected to arrive in Thailand during the holiday period from January 19 until...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spectacular Chinese New Year celebration in Indonesia [Video]Spectacular Chinese New Year celebration in Indonesia

The spectacular celebration is seen in Padang, Indonesia as the Chinese New Year draws closer on Friday (January 24).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:36Published

Artists perform dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the Year of the Rat [Video]Artists perform dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the Year of the Rat

Artists performed a dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year in Chongqing on January 20.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Year of the Rat: When is the Chinese New Year and what is the meaning of the 2020 zodiac sign?

The rat is the first animal in the Chinese zodiac
Independent Also reported by •AccesswirePR Newswire Asia

The best places to celebrate Chinese New Year in New Zealand

The best places to celebrate Chinese New Year in New ZealandIf you've already abandoned your New Year's resolutions - fear not, there's another chance to reinvent yourself. It's time to farewell "the Pig" of the Chinese...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •PR Newswire AsiaBusiness WireBangkok Post

Tweets about this

KissesNation_

💋KISSES NATION💋 ( 🐝ZzzzZ) RT @KissablesSinga4: May the Year of the Rat bring you good luck & good fortune. Happy Chinese New Year 2020. Make your New Year extra happ… 6 seconds ago

Elizabe54554326

Elizabeth-shadow RT @StarbornYoongi: Yoongi I am sorry, I know this isn't Chinese food but this was all I could manage today 😢 Happy Chinese New Year! 😋 May… 10 seconds ago

The_CitrusGamer

CitrusSplattershot RT @CrossingVoid_EN: 🎆 Happy Chinese New Year!! 🐼 #Shana-chan is here to pay a New Year's call to everyone~ To celebrate this special day,… 10 seconds ago

abcrockhill

Always Best Care Senior Services Rock Hill Happy New Year 2020! #yearoftherat From your friends at Always Best Care #Chinese #newyear #Seniorservices… https://t.co/jgU6RaoRfE 16 seconds ago

puipapat42651

ความรักให้อภัยได้ทุกสิ่ง RT @kawitahongjaroe: “ตรุษจีน​ใช้หัวหมู​ ส่วนไอเลิฟยูใช้หัวใจ💙🧡” 春节快了.🐻🐨 祝你们百年好合,瓜瓞绵绵.🐼🐼🐼☺️☺️ Happy Chinese New Year 2020 May this year bri… 18 seconds ago

_bj140611

alwaysky RT @taeyongpictures: happy birthday to our big babie, lucas 🥺 it’s such a coincidence that your birthday is on the same day as the first da… 20 seconds ago

KissesNation_

💋KISSES NATION💋 ( 🐝ZzzzZ) RT @yuriberries: May the Year of the Rat bring you good luck & good fortune. Happy Chinese New Year 2020. Make your New Year extra happy by… 28 seconds ago

abcrockhill

Always Best Care Senior Services Rock Hill Happy New Year 2020! #yearoftherat From your friends at Always Best Care #Chinese #newyear #Seniorservices… https://t.co/ETeJWHGELc 34 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.