Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chinese New Year: Find out what animal represents your birth year

Surrey Mirror Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Chinese New Year: Find out what animal represents your birth yearOn the Chinese New Year of the Rat, we look back at the signs of the Chinese zodiac and what they mean.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese tourists welcomed at Bangkok airport for New Year celebration

Chinese tourists welcomed at Bangkok airport for New Year celebration 05:41

 Thai airport staff held colourful celebrations on Thursday (January 23) to welcome the surge of Chinese visitors arriving to mark the country's New Year. More than 2.7 million residents from the Communist Republic are expected to arrive in Thailand during the holiday period from January 19 until...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year [Video]Zoo staff hold underwater aquarium show to mark Chinese New Year

An aquarium hosted a special underwater lion dance show to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

Chinese New Year Celebration at Bayou View Elementary [Video]Chinese New Year Celebration at Bayou View Elementary

The Chinese New Year officially kicks off tomorrow, but today students in Gulfport go to experience all that the Chinese culture and New Year’s festivities have to offer.

Credit: WXXVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

"Jianmenguan make a good start and the Shuyun Chinese New Year", Jianmenguan launches eight wonderful experiences to celebrate the year of the rat!

Jianmenguan make a good start and the Shuyun Chinese New Year, Jianmenguan launches eight wonderful experiences to celebrate the year of the rat!*JIANMENGUAN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 /* The Spring Festival is approaching, and every family is preparing new year's goods and planning the...
Accesswire

Suning Released the Report of Consumption Data for Chinese New Year Shopping Festival 2020

Suning Released the Report of Consumption Data for Chinese New Year Shopping Festival 2020NANJING, China, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, 2020, Suning, one of the leading commercial enterprises in China, released a report of consumption...
PR Newswire Asia Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBusiness WireBangkok Post

Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Chinese New Year: Find out what animal represents your birth year: https://t.co/DaLLbi2cC0 36 minutes ago

jenitaylor80

Jeni Taylor Chinese New Year: Find out what animal represents your birth year https://t.co/1Ae7wYnEcE 2 hours ago

wokingboard

Woking Noticeboard NEWS: Chinese New Year: Find out what animal represents your birth year → https://t.co/d6h6Z3cNHm via Surrey Live 2 hours ago

mariasilviaat

María Silvia RT @Gobserver_nu: Our friend Yushu Tian out in Boston Chinatown to find out what people know about the Chinese New Year which is tomorrow.… 3 hours ago

KorumLegal

KorumLegal 新年快樂 恭喜發財! The KorumLegal team wishes you fortune and luck in your endeavours in the Year of the Rat! Interested… https://t.co/JLEqcmwH5F 3 hours ago

portablefear

geocities page for witchcraft Chinese new year is fun because you're in first grade and you're asking everyone what they are and you find out you're all the same thing. 4 hours ago

Gobserver_nu

Global Observer Our friend Yushu Tian out in Boston Chinatown to find out what people know about the Chinese New Year which is tomo… https://t.co/qhJaFCskMM 4 hours ago

msgoindi59

Manmeet Happy Chinese New Year 🧧 to you all & your familes! May you all find more success, peace, prosperity, and happiness… https://t.co/MmGBs6OSib 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.