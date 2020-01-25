Global  

Health officials work to track down 2,000 passengers in UK due to coronavirus concerns

The Sentinel Stoke Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Health officials work to track down 2,000 passengers in UK due to coronavirus concernsChina has locked down areas populated by 36 million people following the outbreak in Wuhan - with confirmed cases reported in places including France and the USA.
News video: Thai airport screens passengers for coronavirus as country confirms fifth case of the illness

Thai airport screens passengers for coronavirus as country confirms fifth case of the illness 16:25

 Health officials screen passengers arriving at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today (Jan 25th) as the country confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak Infects More Than 900 In China [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Infects More Than 900 In China

Global health officials are working to understand and contain a coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected more than 900 people.

State health officials issue memo for coronavirus screenings

Health officials are stepping up screenings in local hospitals for the coronavirus

Health officials are stepping up screenings in local hospitals for the coronavirus

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday with some of the markets recovering after a weak start amid concerns about the spread of the deadly...
RTTNews

China respiratory virus death toll rises

Chinese officials have said a new coronavirus virus can spread from person to person, as the disease claimed a sixth life. Australia will screen passengers on...
Deutsche Welle


