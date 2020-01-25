Health officials work to track down 2,000 passengers in UK due to coronavirus concerns
|
|
Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
China has locked down areas populated by 36 million people following the outbreak in Wuhan - with confirmed cases reported in places including France and the USA.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Asian Markets Mostly HigherAsian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday with some of the markets recovering after a weak start amid concerns about the spread of the deadly...
RTTNews
China respiratory virus death toll risesChinese officials have said a new coronavirus virus can spread from person to person, as the disease claimed a sixth life. Australia will screen passengers on...
Deutsche Welle
Tweets about this