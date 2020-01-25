Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bernie Sanders blasted for touting support from anti-trans comedian Joe Rogan

PinkNews Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is facing intense ire after accepting endorsement from comedian Joe Rogan, whose track record of anti-LGBT comments is pronounced. The Vermont senator is vying for the top White House seat in a cluttered field of blue tie candidates in the run up to the primaries, at a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll

Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll 00:50

 Bernie Sanders becomes the latest candidate to challenge Joe Biden’s front-runner status in the Democratic primary, topping the former Vice President in a new poll. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders accepts endorsement from Joe Rogan [Video]Sanders accepts endorsement from Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan [Video]Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections. Sanders has embraced Rogan's support. Business Insider says Sanders is turning the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders brushes off Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden criticism while campaigning in Iowa

A truce between presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders is on the rocks Wednesday morning, and Hillary Clinton is stirring up the race by saying...
CBS News Also reported by •MediaiteSBS

WATCH: Ex-Obama Campaign Manager Says No Question Bernie Sanders is ‘The Worst Candidate’

Former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina said that Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is “the worst candidate”...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

jwillers

Joel Willers @TheNewThinkerr I did find this: https://t.co/UfthiLzY6b To say that the article is biased is an understatement, b… https://t.co/c3Z9uQnBfU 5 hours ago

igggie1

donna wiederhold Bernie Sanders Blasted for Touting Support of Transphobe Joe Rogan https://t.co/kIGWHN1yhN 6 hours ago

StedmanBarbara

Barbara Stedman RT @TheAdvocateMag: Is Sanders trying to appeal to Trump supporters by pushing this endorsement? https://t.co/qH3jYnBM5k 7 hours ago

MiaMarieMacy

Mia Macy I said blue no matter who but @BernieSanders praising a transphobic Rohan makes me really ill. It really is disgus… https://t.co/srJEESndg5 8 hours ago

TheAdvocateMag

The Advocate Is Sanders trying to appeal to Trump supporters by pushing this endorsement? https://t.co/qH3jYnBM5k 8 hours ago

PaulKingsley7

Paul Kingsley Is our tent this big? “In addition to his anti-trans comments, Rogan been caught in antigay rhetoric; has joked ab… https://t.co/XxFMcl7nqz 13 hours ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Bernie Sanders Blasted for Touting Support of Transphobe Joe Rogan https://t.co/tFVlAoNxDI 13 hours ago

gayfriendschat

GayFriendsChat.com Bernie Sanders Blasted for Touting Support of Transphobe Joe Rogan https://t.co/irwynyPQo0... 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.