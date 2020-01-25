Global  

Eminem did the Dolly Parton Challenge and shared his Grindr pic. Yes, really

PinkNews Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
As the Dolly Parton Challenge takes up all the real estate in people’s Twitter timelines, the latest to leave his meme mark is rapper Eminem, but he did his with a twist. The meme take started by the “Nine to Five” singer sees users pick pictures of themselves to represent their LinkedIn, Facebook,...
Grindr Shades Eminem for Viral Tweet Challenge

Grindr doesn’t seem to be an Eminem fan. The 47-year-old rapper participated in a popular viral tweet challenge, posting four photos of himself corresponding...
Just Jared

Look: Eminem Adds Twist To ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ Challenge W/ Grindr Inclusion – “Did I Do This Right?”

Look: Eminem Adds Twist To ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ Challenge W/ Grindr Inclusion – “Did I Do This Right?”Dolly Parton has started a trend after posting a meme on Instagram showing four pictures of her in different outfits for multiple social media platforms....
SOHH


Tweets about this

tjearls

TJ | Be Yourself RT @PinkNews: Eminem did the Dolly Parton Challenge and shared his Grindr pic. Yes, really https://t.co/ga7gCWvr0f 23 minutes ago

musicnsoulcom

Music N Soul Day 25 of 366: Dolly Parton Challenge #MusicNSoul #DollyPartonChallenge #DollyParton #Eminem #MileyCyrus #Diplo… https://t.co/wvHhVE6LuV 47 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Eminem did the Dolly Parton Challenge and shared his Grindr pic. Yes, really https://t.co/ga7gCWvr0f 2 hours ago

4hhteam

4hiphop Look: Eminem Adds Twist To ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ Challenge W/ Grindr Inclusion – “Did I Do This R… https://t.co/Xgb7Tiwxdt 6 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: #Eminem, #MileyCyrus and more join in on #DollyParton's viral social media photo challenge https://t.co/PDkb9r73Qy 6 hours ago

bodymovs

m🐊 @intomystorm @PopCrave @Eminem @Tinder @Grindr Dolly Parton started the challenge shes like 70 7 hours ago

wacky_jacque

J.C.O. Bahaha @Eminem Instagram pic for his Dolly Parton challenge that inspired me to clean house while having some fun o… https://t.co/ZHhA38FnW6 7 hours ago

HHTN_Media

Hiphoptrendsnow.com Eminem’s ‘Dolly Parton Challenge’ Post Includes Nude Photo Labeled ‘Grindr’ https://t.co/CZmU6KYb8H https://t.co/YMBf8aAUvr 9 hours ago

