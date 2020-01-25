Global  

Love Island winner Jack Fincham's baby revelation stuns fans of reality show

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Love Island winner Jack Fincham's baby revelation stuns fans of reality showReality star revealed he had become a father of baby girl Blossom, but would not disclose the identity of the child's mother - although they were not in relationship.
