Liz50 RT @BelTel: Clinton pays tribute to 'hero and good man' Seamus Mallon as funeral details announced https://t.co/WVflMKl7mG https://t.co/p9C… 13 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Clinton pays tribute to 'hero and good man' Seamus Mallon as funeral details announced: https://t.co/EBxSrNOzo7 42 minutes ago Freya McClements RT @SiCarswell: Former US president Bill Clinton pays tribute to Seamus Mallon, Northern Ireland’s former Deputy First Minister, calling hi… 1 hour ago Belfast Telegraph Clinton pays tribute to 'hero and good man' Seamus Mallon as funeral details announced https://t.co/WVflMKl7mG https://t.co/p9CwnIjGU1 1 hour ago Stephen Rea RT @skydavidblevins: Former US President Bill Clinton pays tribute to Seamus Mallon: “...a hero of the peace process in Northern Ireland an… 3 hours ago David Blevins Former US President Bill Clinton pays tribute to Seamus Mallon: “...a hero of the peace process in Northern Ireland… https://t.co/RXPa11TPTK 14 hours ago