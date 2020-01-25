Global  

Jake Gyllenhaal and Rufus Wainwright sang The Everly Brothers and it’s honestly gay rights

PinkNews Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
In today’s reason that despite living in a swirling vortex of doom, maybe existence isn’t that bad, actor Jake Gyllenhaal and singer Rufus Wainwright sang The Everly Brothers and it said: “Gay rights!” Taking to New York City’s Lincoln Centre on Wednesday, the pair performed “All I Have...
