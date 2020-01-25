Global  

Love Island's Jack Fincham confirms he's become a dad 9 months after Dani Dyer split

Kent and Sussex Courier Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Dani Dyer's ex Jack Fincham, from Kent, shared a snap on Instagram of himself cradling a baby and revealed he's become a first-time father.
