Love Island's Jack Fincham confirms he's become a dad 9 months after Dani Dyer split

Thanet Gazette Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Dani Dyer's ex Jack Fincham, from Kent, shared a snap on Instagram of himself cradling a baby and revealed he's become a first-time father.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Jack Fincham's anxiety and depression battle [Video]Jack Fincham's anxiety and depression battle

'Love Island' star Jack Fincham has opened up about his battle with depression and anxiety during his teens.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08Published

Jack Fincham Is Set For A Big Career Change [Video]Jack Fincham Is Set For A Big Career Change

Jack Fincham Is Set For A Big Career Change

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island star Jack Fincham shocks fans by announcing he's become a dad

Love Island star Jack Fincham shocks fans by announcing he's become a dadThe Love Island star shared a cute picture of himself cuddling his baby daughter as he revealed his exciting news.
Daily Record

Love Island winner Jack Fincham's baby revelation stuns fans of reality show

Love Island winner Jack Fincham's baby revelation stuns fans of reality showReality star revealed he had become a father of baby girl Blossom, but would not disclose the identity of the child's mother - although they were not in...
Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this

digitalspybrk

DS Breaking News Former Love Island star Dani Dyer responds to Jack Fincham's baby news https://t.co/bOSNH6e8X7 55 seconds ago

carlyfawcettxo

Carly RT @SkyNews: Former Love Island contestant Jack Fincham has made the surprise announcement that he is now the father of a baby girl https:/… 1 minute ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Love Island's Jack Fincham announces shock birth of baby girl as he becomes a father for the first time https://t.co/igiGuMNkTx 17 minutes ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Love Island star Dani Dyer reacts to ex Jack Fincham’s baby bombshell https://t.co/4o1OioP5aQ 18 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Love Island’s Jack Fincham Welcomes First Child, Daughter Blossom: ‘I Am Now a Proud Dad’ https://t.co/RJCsGbFfYO 24 minutes ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Love Island star Jack Fincham announces surprise baby news with 'great friend' https://t.co/Kfr9O1Tvrx 27 minutes ago

wizradio

W!ZARD Radio Station The new episode of The Waiting Room with @DrAlexGeorge is here 👨‍⚕️ 🙌 He's joined by Love Island 2018 winner… https://t.co/KR41YV81id 31 minutes ago

rankstr

Rankstr The Sun: Love Island's Jack Fincham stuns fans as he reveals he has become a dad... #Jack Fincham… https://t.co/jKUn3EL08X 32 minutes ago

