Jarrod Bowen latest: Leeds United and Newcastle links, McCann’s surprise admission, contract status, latest odds

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The latest transfer news on Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, who has been linked with a January move to a number of clubs, including Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa. The latest transfer news on Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, who has been linked with a January move to a number of clubs, including Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa. 👓 View full article

