Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

England in South Africa: Mark Wood shines in Johannesburg

BBC News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Mark Wood stars with bat and ball to give England complete control of the fourth Test against South Africa on a superbly entertaining second day in Johannesburg.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan 00:28

 England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after admitting he swore at a fan. It occurred when he was dismissed during the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Africa baby deaths: Parents accuse hospital of hiding information [Video]South Africa baby deaths: Parents accuse hospital of hiding information

At least 10 babies have died in the same hospital in Tembisa township in Johannesburg in the past two months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

World in Pictures: Sport [Video]World in Pictures: Sport

Some of the best images from the past week taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wood stars with bat and ball to give England control of Test

Mark Wood stars with bat and ball to give England complete control of the fourth Test against South Africa on a superbly entertaining second day in Johannesburg.
BBC News

Cricket-Archer out as England win toss and elect to bat

England left out Jofra Archer and picked Mark Wood to replace James Anderson as they won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat on the opening day of the third...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaryTurnbull4

Gary Turnbull England in South Africa: Mark Wood shines in JohannesburgGood this Just hope Woody stays fit because he’s a magical… https://t.co/IxHSpBNeW5 2 minutes ago

infocrick

Cricket News England in South Africa: Mark Wood shines in Johannesburg https://t.co/jpnOpTDKht 5 minutes ago

BharathPandhiri

Bharat Pandhiri RT @ESPNcricinfo: Dean Elgar gives his wicket away to Ben Stokes! Flashes his bat at a wide one and the ball flies into the hands of Mark W… 7 minutes ago

bbccumbriasport

BBC Cumbria Sport England in charge. A memorable day for Mark Wood saw England take control of the fourth Test against South Africa… https://t.co/aMe9hUZs5Q 7 minutes ago

SimCityAT

Simon K🌎♌ England in South Africa: Mark Wood shines in Johannesburg https://t.co/KEChuQy6iF 9 minutes ago

TSF_Com

TheSportFeed.Com BBC Sport - England in South Africa: Mark Wood shines in Johannesburg https://t.co/h6WBRWSLKV #SAeng 11 minutes ago

CricNews365

Cricket News Mark Wood shines with bat and ball to put South Africa on the brink #Cricket https://t.co/xQoYOvDD7v 13 minutes ago

snb188

SportsNews & Betting The early stages of the fourth Test at the Wanderers are panning out very similarly to the third at Port Elizabeth. https://t.co/KF1BNEVJ4V 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.