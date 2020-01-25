Global  

Celtic 3-0 Ross County: Odsonne Edouard's four-minute double secures victory

BBC News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Odsonne Edouard comes off the bench to crush Ross County with a four-minute double and push lacklustre Celtic five points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.
'Celtic can beat Rangers without Edouard' [Video]'Celtic can beat Rangers without Edouard'

Callum McGregor says Celtic have the fire power to beat Rangers in the Betfred Cup final if Odsonne Edouard is forced to miss out with Lewis Morgan and Leigh Griffiths among the options.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:17Published


Odsonne Edouard comes off the bench to crush Ross County with a four-minute double and push lacklustre Celtic five points clear at the Scottish Premiership...
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC News

Celtic v Ross County odds, tips and a reason to look beyond the nailed on home win

Celtic v Ross County odds, tips and a reason to look beyond the nailed on home winOur Celtic v Ross County betting preview gives a solid reason to look beyond the nailed on home win.
Daily Record

DMcGCfc1888

D Mcguire RT @DBestseventy2: BBC Sport - Celtic 3-0 Ross County: Odsonne Edouard's four-minute double secures victory https://t.co/As3l4JSHti 2 minutes ago

adams_luck

SPORT STROGER Celtic 3-0 Ross County: Odsonne Edouard's four-minute double secures victory https://t.co/QPUWjM9row https://t.co/VpylWAEOiR 5 minutes ago

celtic

We Are @Celtic Gallery: An Odsonne Edouard brace saw Celtic beat Ross County 3-0 at Parkhead - here's how we rated the Hoops' play… https://t.co/8sYTUX2QKl 6 minutes ago

90minu

90 Minutes ⚽️ Celtic 3-0 Ross County: Odsonne Edouard's four-minute double secures victory https://t.co/I7c61Nd3sL 14 minutes ago

BhoysNews1888

CelticFC News Lennon praises Odsonne Edouard display as Celtic ease past Ross County - https://t.co/qsn4wX72Pi #CelticFC #COYBIG… https://t.co/Z2eCBLi60N 15 minutes ago

paulyoung1967

paul young RT @BBCSportScot: WATCH: Odsonne Edouard gave Celtic a spark - Neil Lennon The Celtic boss reflects on Saturday's 3-0 win against Ross Cou… 16 minutes ago

BBCSportScot

BBC Sport Scotland WATCH: Odsonne Edouard gave Celtic a spark - Neil Lennon The Celtic boss reflects on Saturday's 3-0 win against Ro… https://t.co/Z7dTKhoywM 18 minutes ago

PerthSaintsFNH

Perth Saints Lennon praises Odsonne Edouard display as Celtic ease past Ross County #SJFC #PerthSaints #FNH https://t.co/GCCpr5EjF6 19 minutes ago

