Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Grenfell Tower inquiry panel member quits after cladding link exposed

Independent Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
A newly appointed member of the Grenfell Tower inquiry panel has resigned after she was linked to a charitable arm of the firm that supplied the tower block's deadly cladding.​
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Firefighters pay tribute to service chief stepping down after Grenfell criticism [Video]Firefighters pay tribute to service chief stepping down after Grenfell criticism

Thousands of firefighters have paid tribute to London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton on her final day of service as she steps down in the wake of criticism in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grenfell Tower inquiry panel member quits amid criticism of cladding firm link

A newly-appointed member of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel has resigned after she was linked to a charitable arm of the firm which supplied the tower block’s...
Belfast Telegraph

Grenfell Tower inquiry member resigns

Grenfell Tower fire inquiry panel member Benita Mehra resigns after concern from families about conflict of interest
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.