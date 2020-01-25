Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police launch murder investigation as footballer Jordan Sinnott dies after assault in Retford

Lincolnshire Echo Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
RIP.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Police name footballer Jordan Sinnott as victim of life-threatening Retford assault

Police name footballer Jordan Sinnott as victim of life-threatening Retford assaultThe footballer is fighting for his life in hospital after the attack
Nottingham Post

Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott dies after 'assault on night out'

Matlock Town's Jordan Sinnott suffered life-threatening head injuries in an attack in Retford.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

WILEYBIRD

WILEYBIRD HOLMES RT @LincsLive: Footballer Jordan Sinnott dies after assault in Retford town centre https://t.co/ppUCWibhx2 2 hours ago

LincsLive

Lincolnshire Live Footballer Jordan Sinnott dies after assault in Retford town centre https://t.co/ppUCWibhx2 2 hours ago

EXYZ14

EXYZ Woman in her 30s falls seven floors to her death as police launch murder investigation https://t.co/YxfLNHsK9D https://t.co/PesAKGSMOz 5 hours ago

thisisthebreeze

The Breeze Berkshire & North Hampshire NEWS: @HantsPolice and @BasingstokeCops have kick-started a murder investigation, after a man from #Basingstoke - w… https://t.co/kSFhPfL5BR 2 days ago

stopkn1fecrime

Stop Knife Crime RT @johnscheerhout: Reviews launched into 'failures' in Yousef Makki investigation https://t.co/1RpLMWrS7Q 3 days ago

ThePostSeries

Post Series Police launch murder investigation https://t.co/Zj35Yn6dTG 4 days ago

igboanugo_sunny

Sunny Igboanugo Police launch investigation into brutal murder of young female medical doctor News - WhirlWind News… https://t.co/VY3Y3AbJnZ 4 days ago

CaskStrength56

Popcorn's Ghost RT @lorraineSW1: Police launch murder investigation after finding 53-year-old woman's body in bull pen at horse ... https://t.co/XbdscJ8dJ6… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.