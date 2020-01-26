EastEnders' actress Jessie Wallace suspended for 'incident' during filming of show Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Star, who has played Kat Slater for nearly 20 years, was hauled in front of show bosses for her behaviour and she is expected to be written out of storylines for two months. Star, who has played Kat Slater for nearly 20 years, was hauled in front of show bosses for her behaviour and she is expected to be written out of storylines for two months. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live #EastEnders star suspended for 'incident' during filming of show https://t.co/CJegShANCd 3 hours ago Liverpool Echo RT @celebliverpool: Kat Slater actress Jessie won't be on the show for some time https://t.co/J2wx6CtLSb 4 hours ago TV and Celebs - Liverpool Kat Slater actress Jessie won't be on the show for some time https://t.co/J2wx6CtLSb 4 hours ago Robert sterling #EastEnders Jessie Wallace has been suspended from the BBC1 soap for 2 months.The troubled actress, who has played… https://t.co/QvnEmyQXwO 5 hours ago