Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jordan Sinnott: Murder inquiry after Matlock Town footballer dies on night out

BBC Local News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Matlock Town's Jordan Sinnott suffered life-threatening head injuries in an attack in Retford.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott dies after 'assault on night out'

Matlock Town's Jordan Sinnott suffered life-threatening head injuries in an attack in Retford.
BBC News

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire pays tribute to Jordan Sinnott after death aged 25

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire pays tribute to Jordan Sinnott after death aged 25Matlock Town's Jordan Sinnott was pronounced dead on Saturday night and Manchester United and England man Maguire paid his respects on Twitter
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC NewsDerby TelegraphLincolnshire Echo

You Might Like


Tweets about this

karenenglish06

Karen English Jordan Sinnott: Murder inquiry after Matlock Town footballer dies on night out https://t.co/f0ZKVKj5n8 10 minutes ago

Lindyprec

Linda Precious RT @BBCLookNorth: Jordan Sinnott: Murder inquiry after Matlock Town footballer dies on night out https://t.co/AWsNJp6ES2 11 minutes ago

andrewwcox

Andrew Cox Jordan Sinnott: #Murder inquiry after #Matlock Town footballer dies of head injuries on night out in #Retford,… https://t.co/slk3oirSJy 12 minutes ago

MaraudersJFC

ThePrestwichMarauder RT @BBCRadioManc: Jordan Sinnott: Murder inquiry after former #buryfc and #AltrinchamFC player dies on night out in Nottinghamshire https:… 14 minutes ago

RealReport3

RealReport Jordan Sinnott: Murder inquiry after Matlock Town footballer dies on night out https://t.co/izpu5gvtZe https://t.co/05FEosum7T 24 minutes ago

big_taff

kerry RT @vicderbyshire: Jordan Sinnott: Murder inquiry after Matlock Town footballer dies on night out https://t.co/Xb5g2G62nH 26 minutes ago

vicderbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire Jordan Sinnott: Murder inquiry after Matlock Town footballer dies on night out https://t.co/Xb5g2G62nH 28 minutes ago

w_fallon

Trevor W Fallon Police launch murder inquiry into Jordan Sinnott's death as Harry Maguire leads tributes https://t.co/tP13tKgcuK 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.