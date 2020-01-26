Global  

UFC: Brett Johns yn ôl ar ei orau

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Mae'r Cymro Brett Johns yn gobeithio parhau fel ymladdwr proffesiynol ar ôl buddugoliaeth dros Tony Gravely yng Ngogledd Carolina
0
