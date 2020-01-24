Global  

Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey

BBC Local News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Unite leader Len McCluskey said the shadow business secretary had the "brains and brilliance" for the job.
News video: Rebecca Long-Bailey wins backing of Unite in Labour leadership race

Rebecca Long-Bailey wins backing of Unite in Labour leadership race 01:24

 Rebecca Long-Bailey's campaign for Labour Party leader has been given a boost after she received the backing of Unite, Britain's second-biggest trade union. Ms Long-Bailey, a frontrunner in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn, needs the backing of one more Labour affiliate to secure a place on the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

McCluskey: Unite the Union backs Rebecca Long-Bailey [Video]McCluskey: Unite the Union backs Rebecca Long-Bailey

Len McCluskey has announced that Unite the Union will back Rebecca Long-Bailey in the Labour leadership race. The General Secretary of Unite added that they will strongly support whoever Labour members..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:59Published

Long-Bailey and Nandy arrive at TUC [Video]Long-Bailey and Nandy arrive at TUC

Labour leader candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy arrive at TUC headquarters in London. Unite the Union is set to declare which candidate they will support in the Labour leadership race...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey endorsed by Unite union in major campaign boost

Rebecca Long-Bailey's bid to be the next Labour leader has received a much-needed boost with the backing of the powerful Unite trade union.
Independent

Tweets about this

TheMancClock

The Manc Clock Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey https://t.co/r9jGLtVtfC 1 hour ago

actuamericaif

Actu America Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey - https://t.co/1pygnviwIw 3 hours ago

pault199

Paul Thompson RT @AndrewS90812090: As Marxist McClusky supports her that would be yet another unelectable @UKLabour leader. His last 2 proteges both fail… 9 hours ago

tavis_mc

Patricia McTavish RT @yesiscoming: I used to care who was in charge of the Labour Party. Not any more. Not one has Scotland’s interest at heart. BBC News -… 16 hours ago

AndrewS90812090

Andrew Smith As Marxist McClusky supports her that would be yet another unelectable @UKLabour leader. His last 2 proteges both f… https://t.co/Qo8yIwaoSJ 17 hours ago

ReaphLtd

John Roberts Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey” That’s going to be the next leader I feel “ https://t.co/T3xlSlSVat 19 hours ago

PaulKnaggs

Paul Knaggs RT @Labourheartland: @UKLabour #LabourLeadershipElection contender Rebecca @RLong_Bailey and @RichardBurgon have won the endorsement of t… 23 hours ago

bam57581565

bam RT @TrickyDicky1954: Awesome. This gets better by the day. BBC News - Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey https://t.co/O… 1 day ago

