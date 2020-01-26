Robert Archibald: Scotland basketball player's legacy in death can inspire Scots to NBA, says Achara

The legacy of basketball player Robert Archibald, the only Scot to play in the NBA, can inspire the next generation, says former GB and Scotland team-mate Kieron Achara.

