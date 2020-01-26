Global  

Robert Archibald: Scotland basketball player's legacy in death can inspire Scots to NBA, says Achara

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The legacy of basketball player Robert Archibald, the only Scot to play in the NBA, can inspire the next generation, says former GB and Scotland team-mate Kieron Achara.
Robert Archibald: Former GB and Scotland basketball player dies at 39

Former Great Britain player Robert Archibald, the only Scot to have played in the United States' National Basketball Association, dies at the age of 39 in...
BBC News

Robert Archibald dead: Former Great Britain and NBA star dies aged 39

Robert Archibald dead: Former Great Britain and NBA star dies aged 39British basketball legend Robert Archibald who played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors as the first Scot to play in the...
Daily Star


