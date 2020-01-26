Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jordan Sinnott: Murder arrest over Matlock Town footballer's death

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Police arrest a 21-year-old man over the death of Matlock Town's Jordan Sinnott.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jordan Sinnott: Murder inquiry after Matlock Town footballer dies on night out

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Matlock Town's Jordan Sinnott suffered life-threatening head injuries in an attack in Retford.
BBC Local News

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire pays tribute to Jordan Sinnott after death aged 25

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire pays tribute to Jordan Sinnott after death aged 25Matlock Town's Jordan Sinnott was pronounced dead on Saturday night and Manchester United and England man Maguire paid his respects on Twitter
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC NewsTamworth HeraldDerby Telegraph

Tweets about this

junemeakin1

June Meakin RT @jpdewhirst: Sad news. Nice lad, born Bradford and lived in Shipley. BBC News - Jordan Sinnott: Murder arrest over Matlock Town football… 2 minutes ago

footydebateroom

Football Debate Room Jordan Sinnott: Murder arrest over Matlock Town footballer's death https://t.co/WaccO52nAn https://t.co/7f6O0fRolV 9 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Police investigating Jordan Sinnott death arrest second man on suspicion of murder https://t.co/uqZqx2dzLB 10 minutes ago

curtisplumstone

John Plumridge Jordan Sinnott: Murder arrest over Matlock Town footballer's death https://t.co/UcyYruncoV https://t.co/YjJ6vszJkw 17 minutes ago

FN24org

FN24 Jordan Sinnott: Murder arrest over Matlock Town footballer’s death https://t.co/IQDocBsBAc https://t.co/h0ndJrGQ28 23 minutes ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina Jordan Sinnott: Murder arrest over Matlock Town footballer's death https://t.co/sL2kGM9ULj 24 minutes ago

LincsLive

Lincolnshire Live Murder detectives make second arrest after death of footballer Jordan Sinnott https://t.co/HN2Zntf1hP 24 minutes ago

openpodbaydoor_

USS London 🍊=💩😲👎 and #NotMyPM BBC News - Jordan Sinnott: Murder arrest over Matlock Town footballer's death https://t.co/TxFlqI7cao 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.