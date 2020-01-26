Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chinese New Year: England welcomes the Year of the Rat

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Thousands of people celebrate Chinese New Year by watching flying dragons and dancing lions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia's One Thousand Faces Temple

Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia's One Thousand Faces Temple 01:26

 Buddhists at Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva Monastery, also commonly known as the One Thousand Faces Temple, in Tanjung Pinang city, Riau Islands ring in the Year of the Rat.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Serve Up A Dish Of Good Fortune For Lunar New Year [Video]Serve Up A Dish Of Good Fortune For Lunar New Year

Chef Dale Talda of Goosefeather shows how to make a Prosperity Salad for Lunar New Year. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Cindy Hsu report.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:36Published

Queens Residents Celebrate Lunar New Year [Video]Queens Residents Celebrate Lunar New Year

Thousands of Queens residents rang in the Year of the Rat on Saturday, lining a parade route stretching down Union Street; CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese New Year 2020

The Year of The Rat arrives on January 25 - and there are plenty of places to mark the Chinese New Year across the Midlands and Shropshire.
Express and Star

Chinese New Year 2020 - What does Year of the Rat mean for those born under that sign?

Chinese New Year 2020 - What does Year of the Rat mean for those born under that sign?Among the famous people who are Rats is Harry, Duke of Sussex, so what does the coming year have in store for the prince?
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ BBC: Chinese New Year: England welcomes the Year of the Rat https://t.co/0kl0XoquZu https://t.co/WowKzJor1f 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.