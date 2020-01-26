Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tesco recall Cow & Gate baby food amid fears jars were 'tampered' with

Daily Record Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Tesco recall Cow & Gate baby food amid fears jars were 'tampered' withFifteen varieties sold in Tesco stores across the UK are affected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tesco urgently recalls Cow & Gate baby food over fears jars were tampered with

The alert only affects Cow & Gate jars from Tesco itself
Kent and Sussex Courier Also reported by •BBC NewsWales OnlineBristol Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stephenwwarner1

Stephen Warner RT @angelaissa66: 💥💥💥URGENT💥💥💥 https://t.co/xFuNodDoW3 1 minute ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Tesco recall Cow & Gate baby food amid fears jars were 'tampered' with: https://t.co/VUX3UNd9Hw 10 minutes ago

GerryRoot6

Gerry McGachy RT @RadioClydeNews: A recall's been issued for Cow and Gate baby food, bought from Tesco, because of fears it may have been tampered with.… 12 minutes ago

angelaissa66

Angela Issa 💥💥💥URGENT💥💥💥 https://t.co/xFuNodDoW3 15 minutes ago

WobblyDjeli

Gill MacLaine *PRODUCT RECALL* https://t.co/UESUyxOLu0 20 minutes ago

Katrina30931417

Katrina RT @bower_kirstie: Urgent recall of Cow & Gate baby food. If you buy your baby food from Tesco please read this! https://t.co/yjcOwGGasO 24 minutes ago

MyItchyBoy

MyItchyBoy RT @foodgov: . @CowAndGate and @Tesco recall 7+ months Cow & Gate baby food jars as a precaution because a small number may have been tampe… 24 minutes ago

dutchgregory

REVOLUTIONISNEEDED RT @LBCNews: Cow & Gate baby food sold in Tesco is being recalled after fears the products may have been tampered with https://t.co/5S6ov2… 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.