Six Nations 2020: Ex-Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards relishing France challenge

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards is enjoying his new role in the France camp before the 2020 Six Nations.
News video: Six Nations: France in profile

Six Nations: France in profile 00:44

 A look at the France team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, searching for consistency and identity under new coach Fabien Galthie.

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover' [Video]Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag..

Stuart Hogg admits to ‘schoolboy error’ as fumble costs his side a second-half score [Video]Stuart Hogg admits to ‘schoolboy error’ as fumble costs his side a second-half score

Head Coach Gregor Townsend and Captain Stuart Hogg hold a press conference at Aviva Stadium in Dublin following a loss against Ireland in the Six Nations Championship. Scotland’s new skipper Hogg..

France deal beat Wales' offer, says Edwards

Shaun Edwards says he opted to become France's defence coach because they offered him a longer contract than Wales.
BBC Sport

Six Nations: Wales coach Wayne Pivac says Josh Adams one of world's best

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has labelled Josh Adams as one of the best wingers in the world after his hat-trick against Italy in the 42-0 opening Six Nations win
BBC Sport

