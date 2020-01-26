Global  

League One Shrewsbury earn Liverpool replay

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Substitute Jason Cummings scores twice against Premier League leaders Liverpool as League One Shrewsbury Town earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield.
News video: FA Cup preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool

FA Cup preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool 01:18

 Liverpool are looking to continue their impressive run which has seen the Reds only lose two matches this season in all competitions. League One Shrewsbury are hoping to cause the upset of the round.

League One Shrewsbury fight back to earn Anfield replay with Liverpool

Substitute Jason Cummings scores twice against Premier League leaders Liverpool as League One Shrewsbury Town earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield.
BBC News

Shrewsbury vs Liverpool LIVE: Exclusive commentary of FA Cup clash plus kick-off time and team news

League One Shrewsbury host Premier League leaders Liverpool in one of the best ties of the FA Cup fourth round. Shrewsbury beat Bristol City in the last round...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarBBC SportIndependent

