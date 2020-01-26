Global  

Cow & Gate urgently recall baby food sold in Tesco

The Argus Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
COW & Gate are urgently recalling 15 varieties of baby food sold in Tesco amid fears they have been "tampered with".
Cow & Gate baby food jars recalled over tampering fears

Customers are advised not to use 15 varieties of Cow & Gate baby food bought in UK Tesco stores.
BBC News

Tesco recall Cow & Gate baby food amid fears jars were 'tampered' with

Tesco recall Cow & Gate baby food amid fears jars were 'tampered' withFifteen varieties sold in Tesco stores across the UK are affected.
Daily Record


