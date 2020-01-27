Union Terrace Gardens: One-way traffic in Aberdeen due to rejuvenation

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Union Terrace in Aberdeen city centre is now restricted to one-way traffic until November.



Recent related videos from verified sources Giant wild tortoise gets right of way over traffic in the Galapagos Islands The Galapagos Islands are home to many species of animals, but none are as iconic as the giant Galapagos Tortoise. A mammoth creature that can reach 2m (6 feet in length) and exceed 230kg (500lbs),.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:24Published 1 week ago WATCH: Drunk driver crashes into Aberdeen Police car, almost hits officer during traffic stop WATCH: Drunk driver crashes into Aberdeen Police car, almost hits officer during traffic stop Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 00:29Published on December 19, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this