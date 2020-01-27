Global  

Keir Starmer to call for greater devolution within 'federal UK' on return to Labour leadership campaign trail

Independent Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Frontrunner will propose replacing existing conventions with written constitution, arguing that Blair and Brown governments left devolution job half done
Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings [Video]Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings

Contenders in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader have called for unity despite jostling for position in the first hustings of the campaign. The event in Liverpool saw the major..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid [Video]Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Jess Phillips says it would be 'embarrassing' for a man to win Labour leadership and suggests Sir Keir Starmer should quit contest

Men should sometimes 'pass the mic' if they truly believe in gender equality, says candidate
Independent

Labour leadership hustings cancelled as Keir Starmer's mother-in-law remains in hospital

'Procedures committee unanimously agreed last night that in the circumstances and to ensure fairness to all candidates,' says general secretary
Independent Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

