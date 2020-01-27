Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Love Island viewers left in hysterics after Siannise says 'irrevergent' and gets into fight

Bristol Post Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Love Island viewers left in hysterics after Siannise says 'irrevergent' and gets into fightSiannise made an awkward blunder whilst arguing with Rebecca over newcomer Luke T.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BristolLive

Bristol Live Siannise took centre stage in last night's show https://t.co/jrRmxrDOmU 27 minutes ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Love Island viewers left in hysterics after Siannise says 'irrevergent' and gets into fight https://t.co/B9mwFJkuQV https://t.co/OMVrCuqDAb 48 minutes ago

bxbblegxm14

abby 🍭 RT @buzzdotie: This is one coupling that needs to end. #ConorDurman #SophiePiper #LoveIsland #WinterLoveIsland https://t.co/fBH6oP1vPt 2 days ago

MccoidSophie

Sophie McCoid RT @celebliverpool: Viewers were left wondering where the islander went https://t.co/AuA1yPffQc 3 days ago

celebliverpool

TV and Celebs - Liverpool Viewers were left wondering where the islander went https://t.co/AuA1yPffQc 3 days ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live RT @chrissiesavvas: Viewers have been left speculating over a 'mysterious' patch on new girl Rebecca's leg. https://t.co/hCjDW6H5Qo #LoveI… 4 days ago

chrissiesavvas

Christina Savvas Viewers have been left speculating over a 'mysterious' patch on new girl Rebecca's leg. https://t.co/hCjDW6H5Qo #LoveIsland 5 days ago

dailystar

Daily Star #LoveIsland viewers were left baffled by Rebecca's mystery "patch" https://t.co/XDXBXRwZ6N 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.