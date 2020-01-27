Global  

Kyle Sinckler: Bristol Bears agree deal for England and Harlequins prop

BBC Local News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Bristol Bears agree a deal to sign England prop Kyle Sinckler from fellow Premiership side Harlequins in the summer.
Sport24.co.za | England prop Kyle Sinckler to join Bristol

England and Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler will join Bristol on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020/21 season.
News24 Also reported by •BBC NewsBristol Post

Selecting Saracens players for England next season would be an 'insult' warns Bristol Bears' owner

Selecting Saracens players for England next season would be an 'insult' warns Bristol Bears' ownerThe Bristol Bears owner suggests missing international selection or leaving the club should be part of their salary cap breach punishment
Bristol Post

iMarco

Marco Danieli Kyle Sinckler: Bristol Bears agree deal for England and Harlequins prop https://t.co/DtKTKC2Bdj 7 minutes ago

roundclocksport

Sports News & Bets Kyle Sinckler: England prop to leave Harlequins and join Bristol Bears https://t.co/addgsAyVe2 11 minutes ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 England international Kyle Sinckler to join Bristol Bears in summer - Rugby Union News https://t.co/YRpvIkdJRY 19 minutes ago

BrisStephen51

Stephen Parsons Kyle Sinckler: England prop to leave Harlequins and join Bristol Bears | London Evening Standard https://t.co/jKZkWcEp4s 20 minutes ago

Beffy_D

Beth RT @bristol247: The signing is another huge statement of intent from Bristol Bears: https://t.co/JdTkXxqm5I 24 minutes ago

QuinsFOTS

Friends Of The stoop #Harlequins confirmed that the Sinck is off to @BristolBears good luck Kyle and wish you all the very best of luck… https://t.co/owbAFyY6Q1 24 minutes ago

7thclouds

冨田麻里（7thclouds公式ツィート RT @bbcrugbyunion: "It's fantastic to bring someone of his international calibre to the Bears." Bristol have agreed a deal to sign England… 29 minutes ago

bristol247

Bristol24/7 The signing is another huge statement of intent from Bristol Bears: https://t.co/JdTkXxqm5I 30 minutes ago

