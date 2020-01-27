Rangers star Stephen Kelly bids to catch the eye of Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard with impressive loan spell at Ayr United Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kelly, 19, has been a stand-out in Ayr's midfield so far this season. Kelly, 19, has been a stand-out in Ayr's midfield so far this season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rangers FC News Rangers star Stephen Kelly bids to catch the eye of Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard with impressive…… https://t.co/YYD0E3tq6d 9 minutes ago