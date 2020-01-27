Global  

Download Festival 2020: Alter Bridge, Bowling for Soup and WWE NXT superstars announced to play Donington Park

Walsall Advertiser Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Download Festival 2020: Alter Bridge, Bowling for Soup and WWE NXT superstars announced to play Donington ParkMotionless In White, Funeral For A Friend and Mastodon will also join the likes of KISS, Iron Maiden, System of a Down, Disturbed, Deftones, Korn and more at this years festival.
