Kobe Bryant pilot warned helicopter was "too low" by air traffic control before fatal crash

Daily Record Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant pilot warned helicopter was too low by air traffic control before fatal crashAudio footage between the pilot and air traffic control reveals an attempt to guide the helicopter before fatally losing contact.
News video: Bryant's helicopter flying too low to be monitored by air traffic control

Bryant's helicopter flying too low to be monitored by air traffic control 00:32

 The pilot of Kobe Bryant’s ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog.

NTSB Still On Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant [Video]NTSB Still On Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

The investigation will look into the history of the helicopter, as well as sift through the evidence at the scene. Kara Finnstrom reports.

NTSB Details Minutes Leading Up To Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash [Video]NTSB Details Minutes Leading Up To Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

According to the NTSB, one of the last things the pilot told air traffic control is that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer.

Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site; air traffic recordings released

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings showed on Monday, as coroner's...
Reuters

Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant air crash site

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings showed, as investigators said they...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBS NewsReutersSydney Morning HeraldRumorfixE! Online

