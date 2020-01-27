Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

All-inclusive holidays to Greece on offer for £199pp in online deal

Daily Record Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
All-inclusive holidays to Greece on offer for £199pp in online dealThe all-inclusive stay at a 5* hotel includes return flights from Edinburgh Airport
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon is selling the Echo Dot for just one penny [Video]Amazon is selling the Echo Dot for just one penny

With the holidays right around the corner, 1¢ for an Echo Dot is the perfect gift "Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love..

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 00:47Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HellasNewsFeed

Greece news feed All-inclusive holidays to Greece on offer for £199pp in online deal - Daily Record https://t.co/IZqeAYl3D4 10 minutes ago

LifeStyleDailyR

Life & Style The 5* deal is back at Wowcher with departures from Edinburgh Airport #aff https://t.co/lB5kjQ0VZv 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.