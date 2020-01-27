Devante Cole: Doncaster Rovers sign Wigan Athletic striker for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Devante Cole from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.



