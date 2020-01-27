Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Devante Cole: Doncaster Rovers sign Wigan Athletic striker for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Devante Cole from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hopper: Lincoln City sign Southend United striker for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News: Lincolnshire -- Lincoln City sign striker Tom Hopper from Southend United for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year contract.
BBC Local News

John Akinde: Gillingham sign Lincoln City striker for an undisclosed fee

BBC Local News: Kent -- Gillingham sign Lincoln City forward John Akinde for an undisclosed fee, reuniting him with boss Steve Evans.
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.