Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Neville Buswell dies aged 77 as tributes to Coronation Street legend pour in

Tamworth Herald Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Neville Buswell dies aged 77 as tributes to Coronation Street legend pour inThe actor - best known for his role on the long running ITV1 soap, which has broadcast since the 1960s - has sparked an outpouring of grief.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.