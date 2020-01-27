Neville Buswell dies aged 77 as tributes to Coronation Street legend pour in Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The actor - best known for his role on the long running ITV1 soap, which has broadcast since the 1960s - has sparked an outpouring of grief. The actor - best known for his role on the long running ITV1 soap, which has broadcast since the 1960s - has sparked an outpouring of grief. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this