Lana Del Rey lost to Billie Eilish at the Grammys and fans are displeased to say the least
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Lana Del Rey was snubbed by the Grammys in favour of Billie Eilish and her fans have thoughts. Del Rey’s Normal F**king Rockwell was nominated for best album at Sunday’s Grammy Awards 2020, but lost out to Billie Eilish’s debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which features the...
Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many..
