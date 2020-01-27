Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Peaky Blinders favourite to win Best Drama at National Television Awards 2020

Tamworth Herald Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Peaky Blinders, centred around Birmingham crime family the Shelbys, wrapped up its fifth season last year and it's on course to take a gong at the awards ceremony held at the O2 in London.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners [Video]2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners. The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night. and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession'. Best Actor..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:24Published

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.